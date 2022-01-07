All 3 Missouri Historical Society locations temporarily closed due to COVID surge

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Missouri Historical Society will temporarily close all three of their locations due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.
The Missouri History Museum, Soldiers Memorial Military Museum and the MHS Library & Research Center will be closed until Feb. 1.
“While we certainly had hoped the days of a temporary public closure were behind us, the recent surge in cases has created staffing issues which compromise our ability to offer the highest quality visitor experience,” said Dr. Francis Levine, President of the Missouri Historical Society. “With our current staffing challenges and the highest surge in cases expected in the next 2-3 weeks, we feel a temporary closure is in the best interest of the health and safety of our staff, volunteers, and visitors.”
The organization said several events that were scheduled as part of the Missouri History Museum’s 8th Annual MLK Community Celebration will be offered via zoom. Click here for the most up-to-date information regarding the events.
