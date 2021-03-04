WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (KMOV.com) — Though Alex Reyes has been discussed more on the periphery of the Cardinals starting rotation competition, he’s been receiving a workload similar to that of the team’s other projected starting arms.
The difference between Reyes and the others seemingly ahead of him in line for a spot in the starting five, though, is the quality of their actual performances this spring.
Carlos Martinez, Kwang Hyun Kim and Jack Flaherty struggled in their respective Grapefruit League debuts. Miles Mikolas has yet to make his. Reyes, meanwhile, threw a nine-pitch scoreless inning on Sunday and answered the bell again in a two-inning stint Thursday. Pitching with purpose and rhythm, Reyes retired all six of the Astros batters he faced Thursday, striking out three hitters and eliciting harmless contact from the others.
“It definitely feels good to be able to go out there and compete and get outs,” Reyes said. “It’s what I work for in the off-season is for these moments, to take advantage of my opportunity. Thankfully I’ve been able to go out there and execute some pitches and get quick outs.”
In the multi-inning outing Thursday, he mixed in his changeup more consistently than in his prior outing on Sunday. Though Reyes had a couple offerings miss their mark during the appearance, he never seemed to let one bad pitch become two. His consistency in attacking hitters was noteworthy in a week where efficiency has escaped several of his Cardinals teammates on the mound.
As Reyes continues to shine on the mound this spring, he puts the pressure squarely on the Cardinals’ decision-makers to consider his merit for a rotation spot. Though the 26-year-old was once universally viewed as a future top-line starter when he burst onto the scene down the stretch of the 2016 MLB season, his winding path through various injuries led to his re-emergence out of the bullpen last season.
With health on his side this spring, however, Reyes has channeled the electric ability that made him a top starting pitching prospect in the first place. If the Cardinals give him the chance, the notion of Reyes recapturing his promise in that role remains a tantalizing possibility.
For his part, Reyes has remained diplomatic in response to questions about his desired role. He’s committed his focus purely to his task each time he steps on the field, an attitude that has him positioned as one of the most successful pitchers in Cardinals camp thus far.
“I feel healthy enough to start. I would love to start,” Reyes said. “It’s what I’ve done as a minor leaguer. It’s what I’ve done my whole career. But pitching in the bullpen, it’s also fun. The organization, we’re blessed with so many talented guys. That’s the fun part about spring training is coming out here and competing.
"However it ends up, it ends up. All I want to do is be on that 25-man roster.”
Carlos Martinez endures turbulent spring debut
As noted above, it's been a rough week for the Cardinals projected starters who are not named Adam Wainwright. Carlos Martinez didn’t exactly reverse the trend Thursday night.
Getting his first Grapefruit League start of the spring against the Astros at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, Martinez looked out of sorts throughout his first inning on the mound. He allowed two hits, two walks, plunked Jose Altuve and sailed a pick-off throw into center field for an error in the frame. He retired just two of the seven batters he faced before Cardinals manager Mike Shildt removed him.
Martinez re-entered the game in the second inning, becoming the second Cardinal starter in as many days to enjoy the advantage of that new quirk in the spring training rule book. Though Martinez felt he attacked the strike zone more consistently in his second inning of work, the results were no more encouraging. He permitted a full-count walk to Altuve, a double to Michael Brantley and a base hit by Carlos Correa to put an official end to his night in short order.
The only out for which he was credited in his second inning came on the Correa hit, because Lane Thomas threw Brantley out at the plate. Shildt elected to roll the rest of the inning over—calling for the immediate end of an inning without three outs being recorded, another spring training specialty—rather than dig deeper into his bullpen for the exhibition contest.
All told, Martinez was charged with six earned runs in what amounted to a single inning of work.
“I know that the result wasn’t the result I waited for,” Martinez said. “But I feel good in my body. I feel good with all my pitches. I know I can be better in the next couple starts. I’m here to work hard and to be in the competition.”
Martinez has said this spring that he seeks a spot in the Cardinals starting rotation. After Thursday’s tough outing, he acknowledged that his grasp on a starting role is no guarantee at this point. Martinez continues to express confidence in his ability, though, to earn a job before the Cardinals head north for the regular season.
“I don’t have the position,” Martinez said. “But if I work hard, I know I can make it.”
