Alex Reyes has been working his way back toward the Cardinals roster as a member of the Memphis Redbirds. He's struggled with command and has been hit hard in some of these outings, which has extended his stay in the minors perhaps longer than the Cardinals had anticipated.
Sunday presented another bump in the road that could mean Reyes is away from the mound in St. Louis for even longer.
Reyes exited his start on Sunday prematurely in the second inning due to an injury that was later announced by the Cardinals as right pectoral discomfort. While the team said that Reyes will be further evaluated Monday, the look on the right-handed flamethrower's face as he left his outing told a grim story of the issues he was feeling upon firing his final pitch of the night.
Here’s the entire Reyes mound visit. The only spot that trainer touches is the right shoulder. Doesn’t mean anything, exactly. Reyes reaction says it all pic.twitter.com/89JXulv1P6— Kyle Reis (@kyler416) June 24, 2019
After making his MLB debut with the Cardinals late in the 2016 season, the former No. 1 prospect in the game has missed the bulk of the past two seasons due to surgeries, first for Tommy John surgery and then for a procedure to repair a torn latissimus dorsi.
Hold your breath, Cardinals fans. It's hard at this point not to believe that bad news for Reyes on Monday would be a crushing blow for his future, considering all the injury difficulties he's already battled in his past.
