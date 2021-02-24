MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- For the first time in three and a half years, Alex Garcia stepped outside a Maplewood church without the fear of deportation.

Garcia has been under the protection of sanctuary since September 21, 2017 after the Trump administration denied his petition for a Stay of Removal. He's been taking refuge at Christ Church in Maplewood and on Wednesday February 24, 2021 he claimed his freedom.

“Today, we celebrate as I leave sanctuary and reunite with my family after being separated for 1,252 days. Because of all of your support and the new administration, Immigration and Customs Enforcement made a promise that I am no longer a priority for deportation," Garcia said.

Garcia's wife Carly and five children were outside waiting to be reunited. "We are not done yet," Garcia said. "There is still so much work that has to be done and I look forward to being able to join you all out there in the community and continue to fight for my permanent protection.”

Garcia was born in Honduras but fled violence and poverty in that country more than 15 years ago. Garcia is no longer considered a priority for deportation after the Biden Administration announced new immigration enforcement priorities. Rep. Cori Bush (D-Missouri) introduced a bill to provide permanent legal residency to Garcia on Monday.