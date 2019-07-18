ROUND ROCK, Texas — Sometimes, the timing of life works out more favorably than others.
When Aledmys Diaz went on a sophomore slump in 2017, the timing wasn’t great for the Cardinals starting shortstop. Though Diaz was just one year removed from his MLB coming out party, earning honors as a National League All-Star in his rookie year, the Cardinals had a reason to be impatient with his sagging performance in the daily lineup at the time.
That reason’s name was Paul DeJong.
The organization was high on the future prospects of the 23-year-old prospect, and when DeJong first got the chance to display his goods at the big-league level, he forced the issue with a sturdy bat and a defensive profile that seemed to fit better at shortstop than the one Diaz possessed.
Though Diaz led the Cardinals in hits in late June that summer, St. Louis was a handful of games below .500 and looking for a change. The Cuban-born shortstop—whose .300/.369/.510 batting line in 2016 took the league by storm—was now posting numbers that surprised in the opposite direction. He suddenly wasn’t hitting the baseball with the same authority. To make matters worse, with his power sapped, Diaz seemed to press at the plate, drawing just 13 walks in 288 plate appearances. Not a good combination.
Rather than stash him on the bench, the Cardinals made the drastic decision to demote Diaz to Triple-A fewer than 12 months after his All-Star bid. In Memphis, he could work on his game and get it back to the elite level it had been at in the not-so-distant past. But Diaz never really recovered that season, likely shell-shocked by the turn of events that had him toiling away with mediocre numbers back in the minors.
Diaz knew he was still a good player, he just needed the chance to prove it.
He got that chance in the form of a trade to the Toronto Blue Jays. Cardinals fans may recall that Diaz was traded away for virtually nothing, for a non-prospect outfielder named J.B. Woodman. Woodman never advanced beyond A-ball, and is no longer with the organization.
The move was essentially a contract dump and a way to clear a spot on the 40-man roster; an alarming fall for a player considered the team’s shortstop of the future less than a year prior. But the circumstances of the deal weren’t important to Diaz, nor was he particularly surprised to be traded by the organization with which he originally signed as an international free agent back in 2014.
“Not really, not really. I think my time with St. Louis, (it was) just over.” Diaz began thoughtfully while seated in one of the wooden rocking chairs situated beyond the left field lawn seating at Dell Diamond. “I was ready for a new challenge, to have the chance to go to a team that gave me the chance to play everyday. It was great for my career to go to the Blue Jays and have that chance to play everyday last year. The numbers I put together there were exciting for my career.”
Though Diaz didn’t bounce back with 2016-caliber numbers, his 106 OPS+ with the Jays last season was a vast improvement over the 78 OPS+ he compiled in 2017. Beyond his improved performance on the field, Diaz remembers his time in Toronto fondly for the broadening of cultural horizons it provided.
“You know, St. Louis has great fans—you’re playing every day with 40,000 in the stands—but having the chance to play for a whole country was a new experience,” Diaz said of playing in Toronto. “You’re playing for all of Canada, it‘s exciting. You have fans all over the country, so that was great.”
When Diaz was dealt again this past off-season, it seemed his timing was improving. He’d gotten to experience a year with regular playing time in Toronto, but now the now 28-year-old was genuinely appreciative to be joining a thriving organization in the Houston Astros. Though he’s been in more of a utility role with his new team, Diaz doesn’t mind. He says he values the opportunity to play for a championship at this point in his career, and he enjoys being part of the Astros clubhouse, with “stars everywhere you look.”
“You can see it in the way we play in the field, the same thing with the behavior in the clubhouse. Everybody is one,” Diaz said of the culture surrounding the Astros. “Actually, when I got traded, I got a message from Yuli Gurriel saying ‘Welcome to the family.’ And as soon as I get to spring training, that’s when I realized it really is a big family. Everybody’s supporting each other to try and get on and off the field.”
Unfortunately, Diaz hasn’t been active with Houston for a while, as he’s been recovering from a hamstring strain that has kept him on the injured list since May 27. But that’s where timing has come into play again for Diaz this week. He began a rehab assignment Monday with the Astros’ Triple-A affiliate Round Rock Express, just as they were set to host... the Memphis Redbirds. I guess that's what they call 'full circle.'
That fortuitous bit of timing allowed Diaz a chance this week to catch up with some old friends.
“That’s been great. (The chance to reconnect) means more when you get traded,” Diaz said. “I had great teammates here like (Alex) Reyes and a lot of the Cuban guys. I’ve played with them before, had the chance to win the championship with us in 2017 in the minors. So we got to talk about the past. It was a great experience.”
Baseball’s winding path has sent Diaz through more cities and experiences than he might have anticipated three years ago, when he was penciled in as a mainstay of the Cardinals future—but it doesn’t seem like he’d trade any of it.
Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved.
