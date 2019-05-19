Alec Baldwin's Trump and friends sing 'Don't Stop Me Now' in 'SNL' season finale

The season finale of "Saturday Night Live" began with a message from President Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin).
Baldwin's Trump opened by saying how excited he is about the summer and getting to things he doesn't usually have time for -- like golfing, visiting friends in prison and "enjoying all the fantastic new tariffs from China."
"Our American economy is on fire, I'm not gonna tell you if it's a fire that keeps you warm or burns your house to the ground, but it's some kind of fire," he said. "So I'm on cruise control to a second term and there's nothing the Democrats or Congress can do about it."
Baldwin's Trump then broke into song, a cover of Queen's "Don't Stop Me Now."
"Tonight, I'm gonna have myself a real good time," Baldwin's Trump crooned.
Melania Trump (Cecily Strong) and Vice President Mike Pence (Beck Bennett) joined in.
"So don't stop him now," the three harmonized as they transitioned into the chorus of the song and the number of singers just kept growing.
Kanye West (Chris Redd) joined the group. Even Clarence Thomas (Kenan Thompson) slid in with his opinion on the controversial abortion laws in states such as Georgia and Alabama.
"Yeah the Supreme Court is ready for a fight on abortion. We got the votes now, women are screwed," Thompson's Thomas sang.
The Trump sons Eric and Donald Jr. (Alex Moffat and Mikey Day) also made a cameo. Even Robert Mueller (Robert De Niro) tried to interrupt the show.
"Wait a second," said De Niro. "I have something very important to say to the American people. Something they need to hear."
"No collusion, no obstruction," Baldwin's Trump chimed in. "So don't stop me now."
As the song ended, Trump gave his last statements.
"Guys, it's been fun. I don't know what's next for me, but I wouldn't be Trump if I didn't say tune in next season to see who lives and who dies," Baldwin said.
Trump has criticized "SNL" in the past, calling it unfunny and unfair.
