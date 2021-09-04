ROCK HILL, Mo. (KMOV.com) - An ALDI store is coming to Rock Hill, Mo.
Friday, the city announced that an ALDI location will be opening in the same spot that was occupied by a Lucky's Market, at the intersection of Manchester and McKnight. The Lucky's Market store closed in February 2020. Eckhert's Farm opened a seasonal market in the location in June.
Eckert's St. Louis Farm Market is coming soon to St. Louis County.
Rock Hill officials say the ALDI store is not opening for several months.
