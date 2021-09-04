ROCK HILL, Mo. (KMOV.com) - An ALDI store is coming to Rock Hill, Mo.

Friday, the city announced that an ALDI location will be opening in the same spot that was occupied by a Lucky's Market, at the intersection of Manchester and McKnight. The Lucky's Market store closed in February 2020. Eckhert's Farm opened a seasonal market in the location in June.

Rock Hill officials say the ALDI store is not opening for several months.