Aldi plans to open 100 new US stores this year

German discount grocer Aldi said it will open 100 new stores this year in the United States, continuing its rapid growth in the country.

ROCK HILL, Mo. (KMOV.com) - An ALDI store is coming to Rock Hill, Mo.

Friday, the city announced that an ALDI location will be opening in the same spot that was occupied by a Lucky's Market, at the intersection of Manchester and McKnight. The Lucky's Market store closed in February 2020. Eckhert's Farm opened a seasonal market in the location in June.

Rock Hill officials say the ALDI store is not opening for several months.

