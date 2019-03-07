ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two new Aldi grocery stores are set to open in the St. Louis area in March. The first location will open March 14 at 3865 Gravois Avenue. The ribbon cutting ceremony will be at 8:30 a.m.
The second location, at 1125 South Kirkwood Road, will open March 28 at 8:30 a.m.
At both grand openings, Aldi will give away a Golden Ticket, as well as award free produce for a year as part of a sweepstakes.
