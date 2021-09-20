ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – ALDI is looking to fill hundreds of positions in the St. Louis area this week.
The grocery store chain is hosting a National Hiring Week from Sept. 20-24 to fill more than 580 positions in local stores and warehouses. ALDI’s national average starting wages for open store and warehouse positions is $15 and $19 per hour, based on market and positions.
Click here for a list of open positions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.