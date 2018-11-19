FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- ALDI is looking to hire part-time associates, full-time associates, and a shift manager at their hiring event Monday for their upcoming Fairview Heights location.
The hiring event will take place at the Drury Inn and Suites located at 118 Central Park Dr. from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
According to a statement, ALDI plans to add 700 stores to the estimated 1,800 stores it currently operates.
