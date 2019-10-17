ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis alderwoman is behind a push to ban guns in city parks.
Cara Spencer has introduced a bill that would ban guns at parks and childcare facilities.
Spencer said the number of children killed by violence and an incident in which four men holding guns approached a soccer field at Fox Park where kids were playing sparked her to introduce the bill.
READ: Men seen carrying guns at Fox Park frightens parents
“What we want to create is a gun-free zone in our parks for kids to play,” Spencer said.
If the proposed ordinance passes, a violation would result in a $100 fine but no jail time. City officials says under state law, that’s all they can do. A sign will also be posted around city parks to make visitors aware of the ordinance.
“We’re really pushing the limits with what a city can do under current Missouri state law,” Spencer said. "I hope this will open a dialogue about our gun laws statewide."
Amendment 5 made open carry legal across Missouri, prompting an open carry march in downtown St. Louis and a challenge of the gun-free zone at the Saint Louis Zoo. A judge upheld the ban and Spencer hopes the proposal gives police a tool to crackdown on some of the guns in the city.
“Right now, our officers’ hands are tied when we do have guns in our parks and this is a tool for them to utilize to create a safer space,” said Spencer.
St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said he supports the proposal. Park goers who spoke to News 4 had mixed opinions.
