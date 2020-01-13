ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Alderwoman Cara Spencer announced Monday her plans to run for Mayor in 2021.
The alderwoman announced her bid on St. Louis on the Air, on St. Louis Public Radio.
Spencer represents Ward 20 in south St. Louis, which includes parts of the Dutchtown, Gravois Park, Marine Villa and Mount Pleasant neighborhoods.
Spencer will challenge incumbent Lyda Krewson in the Democratic Primary in March of 2021.
It is not yet apparent if any other candidates will be a part of the primary. The official filing date is not until November.
St. Louis City votes heavily Democratic, and the party's primary is generally treated as the mayoral election as the winner usually goes on to defeat any Republican challenger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.