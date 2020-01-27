ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Alderwoman Megan Green was one of the 17 people arrested Monday morning during a protest led by the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) calling for better contracts in downtown St. Louis.
Officials with SEIU Local 1 said janitors and community allies took to the streets Monday morning fighting for $15 hourly wage and better contracts for 2,100 working janitors. Protesters gathered outside the US Bank Plaza around 11:45 a.m.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said 17 people were arrested during the civil disobedience. Police said Ald. Green was one of those arrested for blocking traffic.
"Janitors’ action today showed how they’re gearing up to do whatever it takes to win One St. Louis - $15 and good union jobs for every working family to make our region more equitable across racial lines," SEIU Local 1 officials said in a press release Monday. "Janitors are struggling to support their families on wages as low as $10 an hour."
Officials said those janitors work at places like US Bank Plaza, Express Scripts, the Wells Fargo Building and County facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.