Aldermen vote to extend St. Louis City mask mandate

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Tuesday to extend the city's indoor mask mandate for 30 days.

The health order, which the aldermen gave approval of, goes into effect on Dec. 23 and will last 30 days. It comes more than a month after the aldermen took the same vote to extend the mandate through November.

Under the mandate, everyone 5 and older must wear a mask in indoor public spaces. The vote comes amid concern about a winter surge in both cases of the Delta and Omicron variants.

St. Louis County's mask mandate, which was issued by the Health Department, is no longer in effect after a judge in Cole County limited health orders across the state. St. Louis and Jackson Counties say they will appeal that ruling.

St. Louis City says the ruling does not apply to the city because the aldermen voted to approve it.