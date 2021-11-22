ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City leaders are aiming to find new ways to end the mayhem inside the City Justice Center (CJC) downtown.

One solution could be just days away. City leaders want to involve regular civilians to improve transparency and accountability for the CJC by creating a civilian oversight committee.

Family of CJC inmate beaten Saturday wants answers | 'We're fearing for his safety' St. Louis City officials are on the defense Sunday, for at least the sixth time in less than a year. This comes after another disturbance erupted Saturday morning inside the City Justice Center, leaving four inmates injured.

"Safety is a huge issue," Rick Bricker said.

Bricker's brother has been an inmate at the CJC for years. In August, he was brutally beaten by three other inmates, resulting in a hospital trip with broken bones that still aren't healed.

"You've got to have an oversight. I mean, there has to be someone to intervene. Right now, they don't have that access. They can't get help. They get beat up all the time," Bricker explained.

In 2021, there have been at least six uprisings and fights inside the CJC. Ward 23 Alderman Joe Vaccaro thinks there were more. That's why he proposed Board Bill 19, a bill that would create a civilian oversight committee specifically for the city jail.

"The main focus is to give both the people there awaiting trial, as well as the workers, a voice. Someone to listen to," Vaccaro said.

Vaccaro proposed the oversight board to the Public Safety Committee last week. It passed unanimously and is now going to the full Board of Aldermen. Several aldermen we talked to said this could bring transparency and accountability to a department, they said, is lacking.

"It would be broke up of people that are appointed by the Board of Aldermen and the Mayor's office, but they're civilians, and they'd go in and have some say," Vaccaro explained.

Family members of inmates are in favor of the new committee.

"I think they [inmates] would definitely feel better about having somebody they could go to that was third party, that wasn't inside the jail," Bricker said.

Mayor Tishaura Jones is on board with an oversight committee. However, the Mayor's office said she wants to appoint and pay committee members, saying it would allow for more substantial impact and access to certain information. Alderman Vaccaro doesn't want the pay. Both the Jones and Vaccaro said they're willing to discuss and meet somewhere in the middle.

"We have an obligation to protect them," Vaccaro said.

Bricker, who's brother still remains in the CJC today, said he has concerns over how much access inmates will have to the committee.

The Board of Aldermen are set to hear BB19 this week. Vaccaro said he's hopeful they'll perfect it and pass it before Thanksgiving.