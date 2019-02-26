ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Three St. Louis Aldermen called for a recall of Mayor Lyda Krewson on Tuesday.
It all stems from Mayor Krewson’s support of the St. Louis City-County merger proposal called Better Together.
“If the mayor wants to push an agenda that she has hid behind closed doors, that she has not made public, she has not included citizens, she hasn’t included the particular representatives who represent these neighborhoods, that’s a problem. To me that says you don’t care,” said Alderman John Collins-Muhammad.
Aldermen Brandon Bosley, John Collins-Muhammad and Pam Boyd announced Tuesday afternoon that their plan is “active”.
“You never show a lamb the blade you’re coming with,” said Bosley.
The group working on a recall of aldermen, community leaders and residents are calling themselves the Citizens to Protect St. Louis.
They refused to give more details of the timeline of their plan to recall the mayor. They said they don’t want to show their hand.
They feel Krewson was not transparent in her support of the merger during her campaign and hasn’t been sharing the pros and also the cons with city residents.
The group also doesn’t like Krewson giving up her executive leader seat to the county executive, who is someone city residents wouldn’t have a say in under the merger proposal.
“To give it blindly to a county executive who has never served in the city undermines our ability to govern ourselves,” said Bosley.
In the Better Together plan, the city mayor and county executive would share power for a transitional time (two years). Then the county executive would take over as the leader of the new Metro City for two years until an election is held.
They said they are not against regionalism but feel this specific plan is unfair and leaves city residents especially the African American community under represented.
Bosley said they would more than 39,000 signatures for a petition to put a recall on a ballot. Then voters would ultimately get to decide if they want to recall the mayor.
Mayor Krewson released the following statement:
"I understand that change is hard. There are many vested interests in preserving the status quo of a region that is not growing. The fragmented government we have today is not working. We are losing population, jobs, and opportunities to other cities. We are losing ground every day because we spend our time fussing among ourselves. The real competition is between St. Louis and Nashville, St. Louis and Louisville, St. Louis and Indianapolis, or Kansas City, or Austin, or Denver. This recall effort is more internal fussing, but I get it. Self preservation is a strong instinct.
Combining St. Louis City and County will result in more regional decision making and a stronger, more efficient, more attractive and more competitive region.
It has been important for me to ask myself how I best serve the people I represent. My goal is to do all that is possible to keep people safe and create economic opportunities for all. My support for consolidation is rooted in that desire to provide safety and economic opportunity to all St. Louisans."
Better Together released the following statement:
“It’s no surprise the opposition to the Better Together proposal continues to come from politicians trying to keep their taxpayer funded jobs while offering no solutions of their own. Mayor Krewson should be commended for selflessly supporting a proposal which improves public safety and enhances economic opportunities for all St. Louisans.”
