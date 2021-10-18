ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Aldermanic President Lewis Reed opposes spending federal money on the Loop Trolley.

On Oct. 27 a regional board will decide on whether to approve a $1.26 million federal grant that will help get the trolley running again. Earlier this year, supporters of the Loop Trolley asked for federal aid to get the project back online, this time from the East-West Gateway Council of Governments.

Loop Trolley asks for $1.2 million in funding to restart, will offer free rides As part of the $1.26 million request, the trolley would operate free to riders four days a week. The council oversees federal money granted to transportation projects in the St. Louis region.

According to Reed’s spokesperson, the Aldermanic President said, “There are plenty of transportation related projects in the City that benefit our community as a whole that need more funding than the Loop Trolley. We need to be smart and intentional on how we spend federal dollars. Reviving the defunct Loop Trolley isn’t the best use of taxpayer dollars."

Under the proposal, the trolley would be free to riders Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. According to the nonprofit group Loop Trolley Co., sales tax revenues will have recovered from the pandemic by 2023, and the trolley would be able to operate financially independently.

The Loop Trolley shut down in December of 2019 after ridership numbers were drastically less than projected. The St. Louis County Transit Fund said they would not release funds to help operate the trolley into 2020, calling it a waste of money.