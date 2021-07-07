ST LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City's top government body is still discussing a plan to spend nearly $520 million in federal pandemic aid.

Mayor Tishaura Jones outlined a plan last month, it includes large chunks of money for rent, mortgage and utility assistance, community violence prevention programs and money for homeless encampments. The mayor also outlined direct cash payments to residents to help put food on the table and pay bills.

Mayor Jones, Aldermanic President Reed clash over pandemic relief plan vote St. Louis City leaders got into heated arguments and bickering Wednesday before approving Mayor Tishaura Jones' plan for over $80 million in pandemic relief aid.

On Wednesday, president of the Board of Alderman Lewis Reed proposed an alternate plan. His is a $153 million spending package and includes the vast majority of the mayor's ideas but adds tens of millions more for housing and economic development.

Reed's plan adds $5 million for police overtime and deletes the $5 million in cash payments because he claims the mayor's office didn't have a distinct plan for that.