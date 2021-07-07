Two of St. Louis City's top officials are butting heads on a plan to spend nearly $520 million in federal pandemic aid.

ST LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City's top government body is still discussing a plan to spend nearly $520 million in federal pandemic aid.

Mayor Tishaura Jones outlined a plan last month, it includes large chunks of money for rent, mortgage and utility assistance, community violence prevention programs and money for homeless encampments. The mayor also outlined direct cash payments to residents to help put food on the table and pay bills. 

On Wednesday, president of the Board of Alderman Lewis Reed proposed an alternate plan. His is a $153 million spending package and includes the vast majority of the mayor's ideas but adds tens of millions more for housing and economic development.

Reed's plan adds $5 million for police overtime and deletes the $5 million in cash payments because he claims the mayor's office didn't have a distinct plan for that.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.