ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Aldermanic President Lewis Reed is planning to launch an investigation into the conditions at the City Justice Center (CJC) and Medium Security Institution, also known as the Workhouse.

Reed said he's waiting until the Board of Alderman are back in session to do this, but says it's crucial to figuring out a permanent fix to ongoing issues. New surveillance video shows inmates on the ground being beaten for several hours in the latest disturbance inside the CJC.

Surveillance video shows detainees beating other detainees at City Justice Center News 4 has obtained surveillance video showing detainees beating other detainees at the City Justice Center (CJC) in downtown St. Louis Friday night into Saturday.

"This absolutely is a failure of leadership," Reed said.

Reed said Mayor Tishaura Jones' forced closure of the Workhouse jail is showing it was a mistake. "It's not a good situation for anybody. The people who are being detained, the people who are employed there," Reed said.

Mayor Jones campaigned on closing the Workhouse in her first 100 days. In April, she, Congresswoman Cori Bush and other city activists toured both the Workhouse and CJC. Jones said seeing the facilities first-hand confirmed her thoughts to close the Workhouse.

"We don't have all the answers today, but this is the first step to getting those answers. We don't need two systems," Jones said in April.

In June, the Workhouse was closed after the mayor and congresswoman called the conditions inhumane.

"We understand this isn't a hotel, but that doesn't mean you don't treat people with dignity, respect, with basic kindness. That their basic rights should be met because they're in one of these types of institutions," Congresswoman Bush said.

In August, two months after the Workhouse's closure and several riots and fights later, inmates are back in it. A facility deemed inhumane and uninhabitable by both St. Louis' Mayor and U.S. Congresswoman Bush. Neither of them would go on camera Wednesday to comment.

In a statement sent to News 4, Mayor Jones acknowledges the conditions in both facilities are far from adequate.

"The conditions in both facilities are far from adequate. Our administration has inherited an incarceration system that needs a full transformation in basic security measures like functioning locks, filling staff vacancies, and ensuring detainees receive regular meals, recreation time, and resources for them to reenter society on the right footing once they've served their time," Jones said in a statement.

The CJC's Chief of Security, Major Tonya Harry, said those basic security needs, along with other updated protocols, are crucial when officers have to respond to fights, altercations and uprisings inside the jail.

"If we had proper manpower, the special response team, the proper equipment, even with face masks for when we do deploy the OC, to where we don't get incapacitated, to get these locks fixed," Harry said.

Right now, Mayor Jones tells us her administration is working directly with city corrections and the city's public safety director to decrease the violence inside the CJC. We're waiting on the specific details involved with doing that.