ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - For decades, cities across the country have implemented the policing initiative known as Operation Ceasefire.
Cities like Boston and Baton Rouge have seen results in terms of crime reduction. Operation Ceasefire is aimed at getting to the root of gun violence.
St. Louis Aldermanic President Lewis Reed says he has been working to bring the initiative to St. Louis for years, but recently, he has been pushing it. He announced his plan in September and on Wednesday night presented it to neighborhood watch groups in Shaw and Tower Grove.
“It’s complicated and by no means an easy program,” explained Reed.
It is similar to Better Family Life’s de-escalation program. Both put people into the community to try to reach people on a personal level.
James Clark with Better Family Life (BFL) has consulted on multiple occasions for Operation Ceasefire.
Reed, who is running for re-election, says his initiative is on a larger scale and would include BFL as well as dozens of other non-profits under the umbrella of Operation Ceasefire.
“We need something different, we need something that will work for our city,” said Reed.
While Reed could not give specifics in about how much it would cost or the steps to implement the program while speaking to News 4, a spokesperson for his office gave additional details, including the fact that they have the support of the Department of Justice and that Reed has been in touch with Missouri Governor Mike Parson.
The cost to taxpayers is still unknown. Reed could not provide a number but in the state of Illinois in 2015, the state budgeted $4.7 million for the program.
