NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis alderman says enough is enough when it comes to violence in St. Louis City.
Brandon Bosley penned a letter to Missouri Governor Mike Parson, expressing concern with local leadership, saying they have not shown the ability to put programs in place to address violence.
He also drew on the Blues recent Stanley Cup win, writing that North City residents can’t celebrate because they know their streets are not safe.
Parson’s office said a spokesperson is preparing a response.
A few months ago, Bosley suggested that the National Guard be called in to curb violence in the city.
