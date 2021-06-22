ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A local leader says teaching appropriate conflict resolution is key to preventing shootings such as the incident that left three dead and four wounded in North City Monday night.
40-year-old Kevin Page, 31-year-old Charlie Anderson and 44-year-old OJ Pernell were killed, and four others were wounded in a shooting near the intersection of Sullivan and Bishop L Scott in the Greater Ville neighborhood Monday night. Neighborhood resident Civella Pernell, who is the sister-in-law of OJ Pernell, says years of nightly gunfire means she doesn't flinch when shots are fired, but the sirens Monday caused her to be concerned. She found OJ Penrell close to nearby Farragut Elementary School unresponsive.
"We went beyond the police tape and we were able to see him laying the schoolyard," said Civella Pernell.
Keith Pernell says he saw his brother take his last breaths.
"He was laying on the ground. I was calling his name, the officers kept pushing me away. I asked if he's dead or alive," Keith Pernell says.
The shooting is the 85th homicide in St. Louis City so far in 2021; 36 of those cases are closed but 49 are still unsolved. Mayor Tishaura Jones tweeted that she is committed to reinvesting in North City to address the root causes of crime. News 4 wanted to know what that effort entails but neither Jones nor the city police department would speak Tuesday.
Ward 3 Alderman Brandon Bosley represents the area where the shooting happened. He says change starts in the classroom. He wants public schools to teach kids how to resolve fights without resorting to violence.
"We want them to learn about guns, they shouldn't be learning about guns when they turn 17 and 18. We should already be doing something that teachers them to responsibly utilize guns," said Bosley.
Investigator say it can be tough for detectives to solve cases because witnesses don't want to come forward. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.
