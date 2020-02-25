ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Alderman Sam Moore has passed away, according to the St. Louis City Board of Alderman.
Moore was the alderman of the 4th ward sine April of 2007 and a resident of the area for 60 years.
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson tweeted saying Moore "was a great representative, a man of the people, and a good friend. My condolences to his family, friends and constituents."
Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed said in a tweet "words cannot express the sorrow in my heart with the loss of such a dear friend."
