ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis elected official promised change following a News 4 investigation that raised questions about the qualifications of candidates in the upcoming primary election. Now, one alderman says there could be a simple fix.
“There will be change, you will see positive change come out of your story,” said Alderman Joe Vaccaro. Vaccaro says he was outraged by a story aired by News 4 Wednesday night.
Read: Questions raised as to whether some political candidates in St. Louis City are legally qualified
Collector of revenue Greg Daly questioned whether more could be done to ensure candidates running for office meet basic qualifications, including living in the city and the ward for which they're running. One candidate, for example, cited his residence as a building that's boarded up.
“I know that I have a lot of integrity and I care about the people in the 18th ward,” said Jeffery Hill. Hill told news 4 he does reside at that building.
The home is listed in the name of an LLC for which hill says he's the sole proprietor. The LLC owes $7,500 in back taxes.
Other candidates also initially had not paid all their taxes, as required by law.
The Board of Elections told News 4 the candidate swears they're paid up under oath.
“It’s one thing to investigate specific complaints, it’s something else to undertake an investigation of 50, 60, 70, 80, 90 candidates,” said Gary Stoff with the Board of Elections.
“We are supposed to be leaders in the community, if we aren't paying our taxes, what message are we sending,” said Alderman Vaccaro.
Vaccaro says he was one of the original drafters of legislation requiring the taxes be paid to run for office. Now he says he wants to change the law to require candidates bring proof they've paid, just as citizens have to do at the DMV.
If you go to get your driver's license or plates renewed, you’ve got to provide all that you can't just go in and sign an affidavit, saying ‘I paid my taxes’ and they give you your license,” Vaccaro said.
A representative for the Board of Elections tells News 4 they would follow any ordinance passed by the Board of Elections.
But certainly, as this issue moves forward, there could be a lot more discussion about it.
