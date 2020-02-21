ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Alderman Jeffrey Boyd is running for St. Louis Treasurer.
The 22nd Ward Alderman declared himself a candidate for the position Friday morning.
The current St. Louis City Treasurer is Tishaura Jones.
The full statement announcing his candidacy is below:
“With great enthusiasm, that I declare myself a candidate for the office of City Treasurer for the City of St. Louis. I will restore faith in the city government, specifically, the Treasurers’ Office. I will begin by promoting transparency, ending no bid contracts, and ensuring that all expenses are appropriately documented. I will also create a work environment for city employees that rewards excellence, encourages innovation and invites participation in the process of good city governing. Transparency in government is not selective, it's constant.
The City is long overdue to have total control of its parking operations. We are the only City in the State of Missouri that is administered by a County officeholder. I will work with the Board of Alderman and State Legislatures to ensure that this is a reality. This was a promise made eight years ago, that is now tied up in the court system which has prevented this from coming to fruition. Parking revenues belong to the citizens of St. Louis. More than 40% of excess revenues should be directed to the general revenue fund to provide quality services to our residents. Such as: funds for the Cops and Clinician Program to provide social workers to support victims of heinous crimes. I will also establish a low interest loan fund to assist and encourage business development in our distressed neighborhoods.
We are one City and I plan to work closely with the members of the Board of Estimate and Apportionment (Mayor, Comptroller and President of the Board of Alderman) to ensure that we have a progressive investment strategy in place to not only increase financial capital, but to invest in our human capital. I will work to modify our current College Fund Savings Account Program to generate interest for the benefit of our college bound students. Our citizens are better served when we work together for the benefit of our city. I will always put St. Louis First.”
