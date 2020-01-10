ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- There is a new push to re-open a controversial homeless shelter in downtown St. Louis.
St. Louis City closed down the New Life Evangelical Center on Locust Street almost two years ago.
Alderman Joe Vacarro said he will introduce a bill to let the shelter reopen, but only during the day.
He said wet and cold weather is a perfect example of why the shelter is needed.
"A day like today where its rainy, no shelter, no place to put clothes, their bedding, stuck in doorways ... gee all these homeless people are here," Vacarro said. "I've been out with the homeless for hours in the rain and I'm soaked I know what it's like to be out in the rain we just want to treat them like human beings because they are human beings."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.