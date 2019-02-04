ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Alderman Tom Oldenberg says Board Bill 227 is about making St. Louis more tech-savvy and not about taking advantage of homeowners.
“The intent wasn’t to somehow punish residents,” said Oldenberg.
Oldenberg is speaking out after Alderman Brandon Bosley voiced concerns fearing residents would be responsible for paying to have their power lines buried.
“I think it would be foolish for any city to financially burden residents,” said Oldenberg.
Oldenberg says the move falls under the Smart City’s Initiative, a 30-year plan to modernize St. Louis.
His idea would expand existing Board Bill 227 to update the city’s electrical grid.
“Alleys, sidewalks, wires that go over streets are public areas that are your rights of way,” said Oldenberg.
Right now, most lines have been buried in the downtown area.
“We know if we bury thing underground they last longer, they’re not suitable to weather,” said Oldenberg.
Once initiated, the bill will focus on new construction, then move to older properties.
As the plan spreads into residential areas, the city will assess how and who will fund burying those lines.
Oldenberg says he really wants to make sure the public is informed about the proposal.
They plan on having public meetings over the next two months to get more public input.
