With his highly anticipated return to Busch Stadium set for later this summer, Albert Pujols recently shared some candid thoughts on the process that led to him leaving the Cardinals in the first place following the 2011 World Championship campaign.
In an interview conducted by Graham Bensinger for his show "In Depth with Graham Bensinger." In the episode, which can be viewed here, Pujols covered a covered a variety of topics related to his famed exit from St. Louis in December of 2011.
In the video, Pujols acknowledged how painful it was to leave the city where he had become a household name.
"Oh yeah, I don't want to lie to you, it was, man," Pujols said. "Half of your life pretty much you're in that city. The fans, great. Your dream is to try to only finish in one uniform and be the Derek Jeter. But you know what, man? This game has changed. It was in the process that we ended up winning a World Series. They had their opportunity, in 2008, 2009, I ended up winning back-to-back MVPs.
"So they had their first crack, they had their first shot. You know, we could have done something a long time ago, before I hit free agency. But you know, they decided to wait it until I was a free agent, and that was their choice."
Bensinger asked Pujols about the Cardinals first contact with him regarding his free-agent status following the conclusion of the 2011 World Series.
"Yeah, it took a while," for the Cardinals to reach out, Pujols replied with a telling grin.
From the thoughts he shared in Bensinger's interview, it's clear that a significant component of Pujols' frustration with the Cardinals grew from him feeling disrespected by the team's handling of the process. At one point during the video, Pujols says he was unwilling to beg the Cardinals to stay with the team.
"I got to the point where I got frustrated, and I called Danny (Lozano, Pujols' agent) and I told him 'I'm done, dude.'" Pujols said. "I mean, the last thing, which I would never do for anybody, is getting on my knee and begging them. That was the last thing that I had. And I wasn't going to do that. I'm not going to humiliate myself like that."
From a Cardinals perspective, signing Pujols to the 10-year, $240 million contract he ultimately signed with Los Angeles would have altered the course of the organization in ways unknown during the years since his departure. Pujols would have ended up alongside Stan Musial as the most celebrated Cardinal of all-time, but the sharp decline in his production since leaving St. Louis makes one wonder about how his presence would have affected the competitiveness of the team during those years. The butterfly effect of such a move is fascinating to consider.
While the Cardinals have enjoyed postseason appearances in four of the seven full seasons since Pujols left, the Angels have reached the postseason just once since he came into the fold, an ALDS sweep at the hands of the Royals in 2014. With Mike Trout and Albert Pujols on the same squad, Los Angeles has yet to win a playoff game.
"I can look back at my career right now, and with that injuries I've had, man, it was probably the best move I've made in my career," Pujols said. "Dewitt and Mo were saying they wanted me to be a longtime Cardinal and I felt that the approach that they took wasn't showing me they wanted me to be a longtime Cardinal."
For their part, Cardinals ownership seems not to agree with Albert's take on the way everything went down.
"I must say that was one of the hardest off-seasons I've personally had," Bill Dewitt Jr. said to Bensinger in the video. "We made a robust offer. It took twists and turns, and to have an iconic player like that be a lifetime Cardinal would have been really special. But at some point, you can only do so much."
Pujols makes his return to St. Louis June 21-23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.