Talk about a blast from the past.
With one swing of the bat on Saturday, Albert Pujols transported Cardinals fans back in time eight years or more, crushing a solo home run into the bullpen beyond the left field wall at Busch Stadium.
It's not every day that you see #STLCards fans request a curtain call after an opposing player's home run. But Albert Pujols is no ordinary opposing player.The Cardinals and Angels are playing now on FSMW and FSGO. pic.twitter.com/Y2XjrkmEM9— FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) June 22, 2019
The homer came in the seventh inning of the middle game of the weekend series featuring the Cardinals and Angels at Busch Stadium. This weekend is the first time Pujols has returned to St. Louis as a player since leaving the Cardinals following the 2011 season.
Even though Pujols is playing for the opposing team these days, the fans at the ballpark didn't seem to notice, showering Pujols with a standing ovation after the home run, leading to a curtain call when No. 5 came back out of the dugout to doff his helmet for the fans.
What a magical moment. pic.twitter.com/QwPdMypyTZ— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) June 22, 2019
Throughout the first two games, the crowds at Busch have applauded Pujols' every move, appreciative of the 11 years of memories he provided in St. Louis. On the Fox Sports Midwest broadcast, Albert's wife Deidre told Jim Hayes regarding the home run, "That probably was the most special thing I have seen in his whole career."
In a friendly show of support for his longtime teammate and close friend, Yadier Molina tossed some dirt at Pujols as he crossed home plate.
"Congratulations on your very far hit, here's some dirt" pic.twitter.com/V9HsVZS6E5— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) June 22, 2019
On a day where the outcome of the game almost seemed ancillary to the magic provided Pujols, the Cardinals defeated the Angels 4-2.
