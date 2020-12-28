ANCHORAGE, Alask. (KTTU/KMOV.com) -- An East Anchorage, Alaska family created a 9-foot Olaf, from Disney's "Frozen," in honor of their daughter who died in May.
Lalaine Freeman said she watched YouTube tutorials to figure how to create the masterpiece, which towers over the family’s yard.
Freeman said the idea for the giant Olaf came from her son.
“He said, ‘Mom, what if we build a giant snowman so my ‘ate’ can see it...in heaven,’” she recalled to KTTU.
Freeman said “ate” refers to the boy’s sister, her daughter, who passed away in May after battling a blood disorder.
“I am determined to do it to honor her,” Freeman said.
She said it is likely to become a tradition, although next year’s might look a little different.
“He said he wants to do Star Wars because we all love Star Wars at home,” Freeman said. “So we might do BB-8 or R2D2.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.