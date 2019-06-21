ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A false fire alarm went off at Busch Stadium during the Cardinals-Angels game Friday, sending fans to the concourse.
The alarm went off as Matt Carpenter was batting in the bottom of the first inning.
A few minutes later, play resumed, and fans returned to their seats.
The St. Louis Fire Department told News 4 it usually deploys numerous firefighters inside Busch Stadium before a game or event. The alarm system is then turned off.
If someone believes there is some type of incident, firefighters are sent to confirm it first before any evacuation order is given.
The automatic alarm system was accidentally left on Friday night, firefighters said.
