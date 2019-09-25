ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A three-alarm fire broke out at the Anheuser Busch metal container facility in Arnold overnight.
Several area departments were called to the Metal Container Corporation facility on Tenbrook Industrial Court during the early morning hours Wednesday.
Workers at the facility told News 4’s Justin Andrews it is a 24-hour facility.
The facility reportedly makes aluminum bottles for Anheuser Busch.
This is the third fire at the facility since 2017.
