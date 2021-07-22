MOBILE, AL (WPMI/CNN) – A lone police officer stood at attention while it poured down rain to honor a World War II soldier.
Monday, the funeral procession for Private First Class Robert Lee Serling was held in Spanish Fort, Alabama. As the procession made its way into the cemetery, Mt. Vernon Police Officer Newman Brazier was unaware his commitment and respect would get much attention.
"He was just standing there at attention, when we passed by there. Everybody at the Camile Center said something about it after we got up there and said man did you see that cop up there soaking wet, standing at attention, it took an effect on those guys, especially the veterans, to someone up there do that, what an honor,” recalled Eddie Irby Jr., President and Founder of the 92nd Division Buffalo Soldier WWII.
Officer Brazier said he crossed jurisdictions with his patrol lights after he heard Serling passed.
“I felt that he wanted to be acknowledged,” the officer said. “I felt that from being from a small town like Mount Vernon, that he can do what he did, and he can pass, and nobody realize it and not respect it. It was my point, to let everyone in that area, that he was there, he was passing through, even if it was for the last time."
