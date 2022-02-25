Edwardsville, IL (KMOV.com) – An Alabama man convicted in a triple homicide has been sentenced to two life sentences, according to Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine.
Brady Witcher, 43, was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder and one count of armed robbery in January. He was one of two people accused in the December 2019 murders of Shari Yates, AJ Brooks, and John McMillian in Bethalto.
An Alabama man has been found guilty by a Madison County jury in a 2019 triple homicide.
Witcher and McMillan were on a multi-state crime spree on December 19, 2019. They were later arrested in Hazelwood and charged with nine counts of first-degree murder, one count of armed robbery, and aggravated carjacking.
McMillan was previously sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of first-degree murder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.