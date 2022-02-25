Edwardsville, IL (KMOV.com) – An Alabama man convicted in a triple homicide has been sentenced to two life sentences, according to Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine.

Brady Witcher, 43, was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder and one count of armed robbery in January. He was one of two people accused in the December 2019 murders of Shari Yates, AJ Brooks, and John McMillian in Bethalto.

“The hearing today was truly moving,” said Haine. “Several family members of Shari, AJ, and John spoke directly to the unrepentant murderer of their loved ones with profound grace and strength, forgave him, and prayed for his redemption. Their extraordinary words moved everyone in the courtroom. They will continue to be in our prayers as they continue to heal.”

Witcher and McMillan were on a multi-state crime spree on December 19, 2019. They were later arrested in Hazelwood and charged with nine counts of first-degree murder, one count of armed robbery, and aggravated carjacking.

McMillan was previously sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of first-degree murder.