Brittany McMillan and Brady Kane Witcher

Brittany McMillan and Brady Kane Witcher were captured in St. Louis after being placed on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Most Wanted fugitives list. 

 Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Edwardsville, IL (KMOV.com) – An Alabama man convicted in a triple homicide has been sentenced to two life sentences, according to Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine.

Brady Witcher, 43, was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder and one count of armed robbery in January. He was one of two people accused in the December 2019 murders of Shari Yates, AJ Brooks, and John McMillian in Bethalto.

“The hearing today was truly moving,” said Haine. “Several family members of Shari, AJ, and John spoke directly to the unrepentant murderer of their loved ones with profound grace and strength, forgave him, and prayed for his redemption. Their extraordinary words moved everyone in the courtroom. They will continue to be in our prayers as they continue to heal.”

Witcher and McMillan were on a multi-state crime spree on December 19, 2019. They were later arrested in Hazelwood and charged with nine counts of first-degree murder, one count of armed robbery, and aggravated carjacking.

McMillan was previously sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of first-degree murder.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.