Alabama man found guilty in 2019 triple murder in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – An Alabama man has been found guilty by a Madison County jury in a 2019 triple homicide.

Britany McMillian and Brady Witcher were accused of killing Shari Yates, 59, her son, Andrew Brooks, 30, and John McMillian, 32, in Bethalto. The bodies were found in a home on Mill Street on Dec. 19, 2019.

McMillan, 30, and Witcher, 41, were later arrested in Hazelwood. Both were charged with nine counts of first-degree murder, one count of armed robbery and one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking.

In December, McMillian pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder for her role in the killings. She was sentenced to life in prison.

A month later, a jury found Witcher guilty of three counts of first-degree murder and one count of armed robbery. Sentencing will occur later, but Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine’s office stated it is most likely Witcher will be sentenced to life in prison.

“These murders shocked the entire Madison County community,” Haine said. “We are glad the jury agreed that the evidence clearly showed that Brady Witcher is a heartless murderer. It was a dark day when he and his co-defendant drove into our community, fleeing crimes in multiple other states, and destroyed so many lives. With this verdict, the families of Shari, AJ, and John can know both of these killers will spend the rest of their lives in jail.”