AKRON, OH. (KMOV.com) -- Visitors to the Akron, Ohio Zoo were delighted by a very itchy grizzly bear.
The zoo posted a video to Facebook of its grizzly bear named Cheyenne taking care of its "bear necessities."
Experts say the funny scratching motion isn't uncommon for grizzlies, it allows them to mark their territory or share their scent.
