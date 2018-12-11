ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Interfaith Airport Chapel in Lambert’s Terminal 2 will close Monday, and be converted to a new development near gate E33.
Lambert officials said the chapel will relocate to a new spot in Terminal 2
“We believe a location can be located or developed within the next couple of months,” said spokesperson Jeff Lea.
The airport estimates the chapel gets around 50 worshipers per week.
The decision to relocate the chapel came because of increased passenger traffic in that area of Terminal 2.
According to Lea, the airport has “high demand for food and beverage services with the growth of Southwest Airlines in the last few years.”
This has led to long lines at existing restaurants, and passengers have had trouble getting seated and eating in a timely manner.
Officials hope to open a new restaurant or quick food option by spring, which is when Southwest will schedule additional flights.
The Terminal 1 Chapel, in the Terminal 1 Bag Claim, is still available for guests and passengers.
