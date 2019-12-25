ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Firefighters extinguished a house fire that broke out on Christmas Eve.
Fire crews arrived to a home in the 200 block of Madison after a fire started near the kitchen 10 p.m.
Two people were rescued from the home and airlifted to a hospital in St. Louis.
The Illinois State Fire Marshal is investigating what cause the fire.
