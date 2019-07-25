ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A serious crash has shut down Highway 159 between Belleville and Smithton.
The multiple-vehicle crash occurred on the highway near Schlueter Germaine Road around 10 a.m. Thursday.
Authorities told News 4 three people were airlifted from the crash scene with life-threatening injuries.
Both directions of the highway are expected to be closed for at least an hour.
No other information has been released.
