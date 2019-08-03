DUPO, Illinois (KMOV.com)--- Emergency crews have shut down Interstate 255 exit to Dupo, Illinois after a semi overturned Saturday morning.
The accident happened just after 5 a.m.
One person was airlifted to a hospital, according to officials. Their condition is unknown.
No additional information becomes available.
