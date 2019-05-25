FLORIDA (KMOV.com) -- A search is underway after an aircraft that departed from East Alton, Ill. crashed into the Atlantic Ocean Friday evening near Florida.
The Orlando Sentinel reports the pilot was the only person aboard the Cessna Citation V when it crashed.
The aircraft left from St. Louis Regional Airport in East Alton, Ill Friday around 1:30 p.m. and crashed into the ocean 300 miles east of Fort Lauderdale in Florida around 6 p.m., an FAA spokeswoman said.
The plane was scheduled to land at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport when pilots of Florida Air National Guard F-15s watched it crash into the ocean, according to the Coast Guard.
"The aircraft was out of communication with air traffic controllers for more than one hour before it crashed," FAA’s spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen told the Orlando Sentinel.
Officials are unsure what caused the plane to crash and whether the pilot survived.
