Here's how you can help refugees coming to St. Louis St. Louis has pledged to welcome up to 1,000 Afghan refugees and we've heard from several News 4 viewers on how you can help.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Airbnb is working with hosts in St. Louis to prepare to house refugees from Afghanistan.

The website is best known for renting out vacation homes, but now it's dedicated to helping find temporary housing for up to 20,000 Afghan refugees. 290 are already staying in Airbnb housing across the country.

"I have an opportunity to do something for someone I don't know, don't have relationship with, and that can forever change the trajectory of the fear of arriving here, leaving everything they know, their families," said Susan Bailey with the Airbnb host advisory board. "I can make them feel at home here and that's the greatest gift I can offer any human being.

Hosts can be compensated by Airbnb, but the company tells us that hosts often donate the proceeds back to the non-profit arm of the company.