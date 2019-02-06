ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - St. Louis City is weighing plans to crackdown on properties such as AirBnBs but short-term rental owners are coming together to back each other and fight such an effort.
“We realize we can fight regulations by regulating ourselves and being good neighbors before any neighbor comes and says ‘hey we don’t like you,” said AirBnB host Greg Elder.
The effort is in response to a proposed bill that would add limitations to the unregulated business of short-term rentals. Guests would not be permitted to stay longer than 30 straight days.
If the plan becomes law, they’d also be barred from renting the same property for more than 120 days in a year.
Owners would also be required to get permits.
