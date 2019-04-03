ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A “Night at the Museum” will soon become a reality at the Louvre in Paris but it won’t look anything like the Ben Stiller movies.
AirBNB is giving away a one night’s stay at the Paris museum. The winner and a guest will get to spend the night alongside the Mona Lisa and other famous works of art.
Click here to enter the contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.