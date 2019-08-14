ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police took to the air to find two attempted armed robbery suspects in the Tower Grove South neighborhood Tuesday night.
Around 9:35 p.m., two men said they were approached by two suspects in the 3900 block of McDonald Avenue. When the suspects attempted to rob the men at gunpoint, one of the victims pulled out a gun and the suspects ran from the area.
Officers called in Air Support and were able to find the suspect vehicle in the 3400 block of Spring Avenue. When authorities tried to stop the vehicle, the suspects drove away. Officers followed the suspect vehicle to the 5700 block of Park Lane, where the suspects jumped out and ran.
Officers were able to take two suspects into custody. The suspects were described as 18 and 21 years old. Two guns were also recovered, according to police.
No injuries were reported.
The investigation is ongoing.
