ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An Air Force Reserve C-40C aircraft from the 932 Airlift Wing will fly over the St. Louis region to salute local medical professionals and first responders on Monday.
The flight will leave from Scott Air Force Base just before noon Monday and is part of the U.S. Air Force's "Operation: America Strong" effort to salute everyone at the forefront of the coronavirus pandemic.
"Protecting our nation has taken a new shape, and the Illinois Reserve unit is proud to serve alongside first responders and essential personnel in the COVID-19 response efforts," officials from the Air Force Reserve said in a press release. "Currently, 24 medical members of the 932nd Airlift Wing are mobilized nationwide to help with COVID-19. This flyover salute is being conducted at no additional cost to the taxpayer and is accomplished in conjunction with regularly scheduled training."
Here's the schedule and route of the flyover:
- Belleville Memorial Hospital, Belleville, Illinois - Noon
- St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, O’Fallon, Illinois - 12:03 p.m.
- Memorial East Hospital, Shiloh, Illinois - 12:05 p.m.
- St. Joseph’s Hospital, Highland, Illinois - 12:15 p.m.
- Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri - 12:30 p.m.
- VA Medical Center at Jefferson Barracks, Missouri - 12:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.