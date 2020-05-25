ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An Air Force Reserve C-40C aircraft from the 932 Airlift Wing flew over the St. Louis region to salute local medical professionals and first responders Monday.
The flight left from Scott Air Force Base just before noon Monday and is part of the U.S. Air Force's "Operation: America Strong" effort to salute everyone at the forefront of the coronavirus pandemic.
Here's the schedule and route of the flyover:
- Belleville Memorial Hospital, Belleville, Illinois - Noon
- St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, O’Fallon, Illinois - 12:03 p.m.
- Memorial East Hospital, Shiloh, Illinois - 12:05 p.m.
- St. Joseph’s Hospital, Highland, Illinois - 12:15 p.m.
- Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri - 12:30 p.m.
- VA Medical Center at Jefferson Barracks, Missouri - 12:45 p.m.
