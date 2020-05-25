An Air Force Reserve C-40C aircraft from the 932 Airlift Wing flew over the St. Louis region to salute local medical professionals and first responders Monday.

Air Force C-40C aircraft to fly over St. Louis to salute health workers

The flight left from Scott Air Force Base just before noon Monday and is part of the U.S. Air Force's "Operation: America Strong" effort to salute everyone at the forefront of the coronavirus pandemic. 

"I'm here today to show my gratitude for both military and for all the hospital workers because it takes a big team effort ...to all the work that has been done over the last couple, two and half three months has really helped us to tamp down the spread of COVID but we got keep at it, so here just to really honor the people who are working hard in this effort every day," said Mayor Lyda Krewson. 

Here's the schedule and route of the flyover: 

  • Belleville Memorial Hospital, Belleville, Illinois  - Noon
  • St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, O’Fallon, Illinois - 12:03 p.m.
  • Memorial East Hospital, Shiloh, Illinois - 12:05 p.m.
  • St. Joseph’s Hospital, Highland, Illinois - 12:15 p.m.
  • Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri - 12:30 p.m.
  • VA Medical Center at Jefferson Barracks, Missouri - 12:45 p.m.

