ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The ongoing coronavirus pandemic is not stopping St. Louis from honoring veterans this Veterans Day.
Wednesday, the Gateway Arch Park Foundation saluted veterans with a virtual concert from the Airlifter Brass Quintet of the United States Air Force Band of Mid-America.
This performance streamed live on the Gateway Arch's Facebook page.
In honor of Veterans Day, the national park is discounting the ride to the top of the Arch by $3.
