You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ahead of winter storm, MoDOT will outline preparation plans

  • Updated
  • Updated
  • 0

At 6 a.m., MoDOT will discuss how crews will clear off highways ahead of the second winter storm wave.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Crews across the region are monitoring icy conditions as another winter storm will enter the area Thursday.

At 6 a.m., MoDOT will discuss how their crews will get ready ahead of the second wave. A winter storm warning has been issued for majority of the News 4 viewing area. Unlike yesterday, this wave will have heavier bursts of wintry mix, mostly sleet for St. Louis and mostly snow north. Freezing rain is expected in the southern part of the region. 

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.