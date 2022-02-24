Ahead of winter storm, MoDOT will outline preparation plans

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Crews across the region are monitoring icy conditions as another winter storm will enter the area Thursday.
At 6 a.m., MoDOT will discuss how their crews will get ready ahead of the second wave. A winter storm warning has been issued for majority of the News 4 viewing area. Unlike yesterday, this wave will have heavier bursts of wintry mix, mostly sleet for St. Louis and mostly snow north. Freezing rain is expected in the southern part of the region.
