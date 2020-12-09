ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- After 10 months, the rollout of a vaccine to in the St. Louis region could be just days away.
Medical experts say shipments should arrive sometime this week. In the meantime, questions abound as to where they'll be stored and where residents can get one in the next few months.
"The intent is to get the vaccine administered and distributed in a short period of time once it does arrive here," said Dr. Alex Garza, head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.
Dr. Garza and thousands of other medical professional in St. Louis City and St. Louis County are awaiting approval of the Pfizer vaccine.
St. Louis County officials said they've ordered at least three ultra-low temperature freezers to store the vaccine at 94 degrees below zero.
Both areas say they're waiting on the state for further direction on distribution.
"To be fair to the state, they don't know," Garza said. "Because we don't know how much vaccine will become available so they're working on their plans based off of what they know from the national scene."
On a call late last week, Dr. Randall Williams, Missouri's Health and Human Services Director, confirmed the state will get 51,000 doses of Pfizer's vaccine between December 12 and 15th, assuming it gets approved.
The week after, Missouri will get at least another 61,000 doses of Pfizer's vaccine as well as 125,000 doses of Moderna's vaccine.
To start, they expect to have 20 distribution sites statewide.
"You have to have the capacity to store the vaccine at 94 degrees below zero and you have to have the ability to vaccinate everybody you get a vaccine for in 10 days," Williams said in a December 4th statement.
"Initially it's going to be very limited and that's because there's not going to be a ton of vaccine coming out to begin with. So there's no reason to push it out to multiple places so initially I think it's going to be very concentrated," added Garza.
Williams said he expects healthcare workers, including housekeepers and clergy and those in long-term care facilities, to be vaccinated in December and January.
In February, the hope is to then vaccinate 3,000,000 essential workers statewide. Otherwise healthy individuals will have to wait until spring.
"We fully expect by May first, we'll be moving into that and that will involve very much mass vaccinations," Williams said in that December 4 announcement. "That will be gymnasiums, doctor's clinics, pharmacies."
Local leaders say it's now a waiting game until they get more information from the state.
For the state's part, officials say they're still waiting on information from their federal partners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.